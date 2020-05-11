CALGARY -- Because the number of cases of COVID-19 in Calgary remains higher than the rest of the province, asymptomatic residents who work outside their home and want to be tested can do so for the next week.

Asymptomatic people who want to be tested are asked to visit the province's online self-assessment tool to register. There will be a limit of 1,000 per day for asymptomatic people to ensure capacity remains for those with symptoms, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, during her daily briefing.

Do not call 811 unless you are feeling sick.

"It is important to remember that testing people who aren't sick just gives a point in time picture of whether they have the virus at a particular moment in time," she said.

"It is possible if someone has had an exposure that they could test negative but go on to get sick later. However, offering testing to this group of people will offer us more information of COVID-19 in Calgary at this point in time."

Calgary has consistently had higher numbers of COVID-19 infections compared to other cities in Alberta for several weeks.

There were 47 new cases reported on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 6,300 — with 68 per cent of those in the Calgary Zone — though 4,649 of those are considered recovered.

Two additional deaths were also reported Monday, bringing the provincial total to 117.

To date, there have been 188,157 tests completed in the province.