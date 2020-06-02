CALGARY -- All Albertans can now be tested for COVID-19, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not, health officials announced Tuesday.

Six locations will be available in the Calgary Zone by appointment only, which can be accessed online. Those without access to the Internet can call 811 to have an appointment booked.

A drop-in location is also being set up, which will begin operating Wednesday at the Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre (1820 Richmond Road S.W.), from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

"Individuals choosing the drop-in indoor testing can park on the west side of the facility and enter through the main doors," said a release from Alberta Health Services.

Testing will be done via a throat swab.

"Testing will not tell you whether you have previously had COVID-19. It will also not tell you whether you have any immunity to COVID-19," read a release.

Results will be provided by phone within a few days of the appointment.

No matter the result, officials say it is important Albertans continue to follow social distancing measures, which call for people to stay at least two metres away from others while in public and to wear a mask when that isn't possible.

"Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is legally required to self-isolate. The isolation period is for 10 days from the start of symptoms, or until symptoms resolve, whichever takes longer," reads a release.

"If you do not have symptoms but do test positive, you must still self-isolate for 10 days from the day of your test. If you develop symptoms within that 10 days, you must self-isolate until symptoms disappear or for 10 days from symptom onset, whichever is longer."

More information on self-isolation requirements is available online.

Outdoor gatherings in Alberta can have a maximum of 50 people while indoor gatherings are limited to 15 people. As of Monday afternoon, there are 7,044 confirmed cases in the province, with 6,501 of those considered recovered. There are 53 people in hospital, with six of those in ICU. There have beem 143 deaths attributed to the virus.



