CALGARY -- Lethbridge's only adult entertainment club, Top Hat Adult Entertainment, is the latest business in the southern zone to have a COVID outbreak.

Six positive COVID cases have been connected to the outbreak at the club; one case is currently active and five people have recovered.

It was one of a number of new outbreaks reported in Lethbridge on Tuesday, including, the Edith Cavell Care Centre (8 active, 7 recovered) and the Good Samaritan West Highland Centre, (6 cases, all active)

Alberta added 713 new COVID cases Tuesday, with the South zone adding 16 positive cases.

The South zone currently has 488 active cases, with just over 2,300 recovered cases.

Alberta currently has 8,090 active cases, with 207 people in hospital, with 43 in intensive care.