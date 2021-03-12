CALGARY -- The first Alberta COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Indigenous seniors has opened in Calgary.

It’s all done with the intention of building up trust with the Indigenous senior's community, said Beth Woytas, the Okaki director of programs.

“This is a population that may not traditionally access health services,” Woytas said, “either because of socio-economic barriers, systematic racism, or other reasons.

“This is a safe, culturally-appropriate clinic where they come, where there are Indigenous people on staff, people that they are familiar with.”

The clinic is located at the Circle of Wisdom Elders and Seniors Centre on 10 Avenue S.W. The clinic calls seniors to book appointments, helps them with transportation, gives them a care package when they leave and follows up to book their second dose.

The first appointments are Monday.