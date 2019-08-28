

CTV News Calgary





Country music fans in Calgary will have an opportunity to meet some of their favourite artists and catch live musical performances in the days leading up to the 2019 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards.

The Cowboys Music Festival tent in Victoria Park will host the three days of the CCMA Fan Village beginning Friday, September 6 and continuing right up to the start of the 2019 CCMA Awards on Sunday, September 8.

More than 30 artists are scheduled to perform or take part in meet-and-greet and photo opportunities over the weekend including:

Dean Brody

Hunter Brothers

Tim Hicks

Jess Moskaluke

Dallas Smith

The Washboard Union

Aaron Pritchett

Morgan Wallen

Sons of Daughters

The fan village will also include a Yoga with Goats session on Saturday morning and a Live Band Karaoke Competition on Saturday afternoon.

The 2019 CCMA Awards show will take place Sunday, August 8 at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Billy Ray Cyrus and Dallas Smith will co-host the show.

For a complete list of events visit CCMA – Fan Village