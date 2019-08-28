Cowboys Tent to host fan village ahead of 2019 CCMA Awards
The Cowboys Music Festival tent will host the CCMA fan village September 6 - 8
CTV News Calgary
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 7:35AM MDT
Country music fans in Calgary will have an opportunity to meet some of their favourite artists and catch live musical performances in the days leading up to the 2019 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards.
The Cowboys Music Festival tent in Victoria Park will host the three days of the CCMA Fan Village beginning Friday, September 6 and continuing right up to the start of the 2019 CCMA Awards on Sunday, September 8.
More than 30 artists are scheduled to perform or take part in meet-and-greet and photo opportunities over the weekend including:
- Dean Brody
- Hunter Brothers
- Tim Hicks
- Jess Moskaluke
- Dallas Smith
- The Washboard Union
- Aaron Pritchett
- Morgan Wallen
- Sons of Daughters
The fan village will also include a Yoga with Goats session on Saturday morning and a Live Band Karaoke Competition on Saturday afternoon.
The 2019 CCMA Awards show will take place Sunday, August 8 at 7 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Billy Ray Cyrus and Dallas Smith will co-host the show.
For a complete list of events visit CCMA – Fan Village