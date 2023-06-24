Cowell contract to administer Alberta Health Services extended to end of year

Dr. John Cowell's appointment to run Alberta Health Services as its sole administrator was extended to the end of the year Friday Dr. John Cowell's appointment to run Alberta Health Services as its sole administrator was extended to the end of the year Friday

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina