CPS issue warning as man convicted of sexual offences involving children released

The Calgary Police Service is warning the public after a high-risk offender was released back into the community after completing his latest sentence.

Brian Keith Davey, 66, was released Wednesday following a two-year sentence for invitation to sexual touching of a minor.

Police officials say Davey was previously convicted three separate times on charges including sexual interference of a minor invitation to sexual touching that occurred in the Calgary area, and there are concerns he may offend again.

Davey is under a three-year probation order and members of the CPS high-risk offender program will be monitoring his activities.

Davey is described as:

Approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall;

Weighing 118 kilograms (260 lbs.);

Having grey hair; and,

Having blue eyes.

The CPS says the warning was issued as a precautionary measure to ensure members of the public can prevent potential encounters with Davey, and was not done to encourage vigilante action.