A veteran of the Calgary Police Service has charged with assault causing bodily harm following an investigation into a 2017 incident involving a female suspect.

According to CPS officials, a woman was injured during the booking process in the early morning hours of December 13, 2017. Police have not disclosed the nature of the encounter between the on-duty officer and the suspect that left the woman injured.

As a result of the investigation, Constable Alex Dunn, a nine year veteran of the Calgary Police Service, was charged with assault causing bodily harm. The officer has been relieved from his CPS duty with pay pending the result of a future review.