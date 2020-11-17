CALGARY -- A Calgary Police Service superintendent, Mike Worden, has accepted a new role in policing: starting early in 2021, Worden will serve as chief of police for the Medicine Hat Police Service.

Worden becomes Medicine Hat's 22nd police chief, replacing current chief Andy McGrogan, who is retiring after 13 years.

Worden was selected for the position by the Medicine Hat Police Commission, following an extensive national search for candidates.

With more than 25 years of experience with Calgary police, the police commission cited Worden's strong relationship building skills and ability to lead as reasons why he was chosen for the top spot.

Worden expressed excitement about the opportunity to lead Medicine Hat's police force.

"Returning to my hometown to lead an organization with such a rich history and a strong reputation for their professionalism is both humbling and exciting," Worden said in a statement.

Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld took to social media to congratulate Worden on his new position.

"Though we are sad to see him go, Mike joins a strong team… and we wish him all the best," Neufeld wrote on Twitter.

Worden's first day on the job will be Jan. 4, 2021.