Cranbrook, B.C., man faces charges in Canada Day crash that killed Calgarian
A 34-year-old Cranbrook man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a fatal crash on Canada Day.
Just before 11:30 p.m. on July 1, police say the man was driving east when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head on with a westbound SUV.
The 42-year-old driver of the SUV, a Calgary man, was killed. His wife suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say both vehicles were destroyed in the wreck, with the truck catching fire following the crash.
RCMP allege the accused was speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
He is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operating a motor vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while impaired causing death.
Officials say it's important to never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"While this crash happened during the summer, we want to remind people to always drive sober and carefully," said Corp. McLaughlin with the B.C. Highway Patrol in a statement on Thursday.
"The winter impaired driving campaign is on right now and through December. We need drivers to take responsibility for their actions and get home safely."
The accused is expected to appear in court in Cranbrook on Dec. 2.
