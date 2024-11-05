Cranston bust sees more than $32K in drugs seized: Calgary police

Calgary police seized more than $32,000 worth of drugs from a home in the community of Cranston last week, leading to charges against one man.

Officers searched a home in the 0 to 100 block of Cramond Green S.E. on Oct. 28., as well as a white 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and white 2011 GMC Sierra 2500.

Police say the Jeep had a hidden compartment containing cash, drugs and a handgun.

Items seized during the search include:

590 grams of marijuana;

490 grams of psilocybin;

87 grams of cocaine;

61 grams of methamphetamine;

77 oxycodone pills;

Eight ecstasy pills;

A loaded 9mm Norinco pistol;

$19,825 in cash; and,

Two cans of bear spray.

The total value of everything seized is more than $50,000, according to police.

Robert Maurice Stone, 27, of Calgary, is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons-related charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.