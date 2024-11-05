CALGARY
Calgary

    • Cranston bust sees more than $32K in drugs seized: Calgary police

    Calgary police seized more than $32K in drugs from a Cranston home. (Calgary Police Service handout)
    Calgary police seized more than $32,000 worth of drugs from a home in the community of Cranston last week, leading to charges against one man.

    Officers searched a home in the 0 to 100 block of Cramond Green S.E. on Oct. 28., as well as a white 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and white 2011 GMC Sierra 2500.

    Police say the Jeep had a hidden compartment containing cash, drugs and a handgun.

    Items seized during the search include:

    • 590 grams of marijuana;
    • 490 grams of psilocybin;
    • 87 grams of cocaine;
    • 61 grams of methamphetamine;
    • 77 oxycodone pills;
    • Eight ecstasy pills;
    • A loaded 9mm Norinco pistol;
    • $19,825 in cash; and,
    • Two cans of bear spray.

    The total value of everything seized is more than $50,000, according to police.

    Robert Maurice Stone, 27, of Calgary, is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons-related charges.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

