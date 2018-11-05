Emergency crews were called to a fire on an upper floor at a residential building in the downtown core on Monday morning.

Crews were called to Calgary Place Apartments in the 600 block of 8 Street S.W. just before 7:00 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Police blocked off 6th Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street to give crews room to work but reopened the roadway a short time later.

Some witnesses at the scene say they saw flames coming from one of the units.

“I was going to wake up and going to work and at 7 a.m. the alarm started off and we got out from the 35th floor and we saw water so we’re like pretty stressed by that so we just got out,” said David who lives in the building. “The firefighters did a good job just making sure everybody was okay.”

“What I saw was there was kind of like fumes coming off from the balcony when I stepped out and see the balcony but I wasn’t really knowing what was going on until I got an announcement from the fire department to say please everybody evacuate,” said Javier.

Residents were evacuated from the building and have since been allowed back inside.

Fire officials say the fire started on a balcony on the 37th floor and that it was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.