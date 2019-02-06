Fire and utility crews have responded to dozens calls about burst pipes in the city over the last few days and they were busy again on Wednesday morning after a water main broke at a business in the city’s southeast.

Fire crews were called to a building in the 6900 block of 6 Street S.E. at about 3:25 a.m. after water was reported gushing from a business and into the parking lot.

A building manager told CTV News that it appears a pipe burst at the base of the building.

The water to the building was shut off after a couple of hours and crews are now working to assess and repair the damage.

The fire department has responded to five times as many calls as usual for burst pipes over the last few days.

The city is working with home and business owners through its Frozen Pipes Prevention Program and says the communities with the most residents in the program include Hillhurst, West Hillhurst and Bowness.

Those homes most at risk may need to run water through their taps continuously to prevent pipes from freezing.

The city says frozen water lines and pipes can be avoided with a few precautions:

Take measures to prevent the flow of cold air from water supply lines

Consider installing products to insulate water pipes

Make sure you know where the water shut-off valve is

Protect pipes in unheated garages and basements

Seal your home by repairing broken windows, door seals and areas that allow cold air to enter

Winterize outside faucets

