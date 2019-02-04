CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Torrent of water crashes through U of C ceiling
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 4:47PM MST
Last Updated Monday, February 4, 2019 6:31PM MST
A section of the University of Calgary was closed Monday after a torrent of water came crashing through the ceiling.
It appears a sprinkler line hose broke and that send water flooding into the hallway.
It happened in the link between the two science buildings.
Maintenance crews are investigating but aren’t sure what caused the break.