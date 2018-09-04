The RCMP launched its Crime Reduction Strategy six months ago and officials say over 500 arrests have been made since the program began in February.

The province announced investments of $8 million and $5.3 million in March to develop a plan aimed at curbing criminal activity in rural communities over the long run.

The seven-point plan includes;

Augmentation of intelligence and information sharing

The establishment of district-level crime reduction units to apprehend repeat offenders

Reducing the administrative responsibilities of officers so they can spend more time investigating

“These units provide assistance to detachments and specialize in identifying and apprehending repeat offenders,” said Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean, Commanding Officer, Alberta RCMP. “New technologies and administrative advancements provide more time for members to dig deeper in their investigations and engage with the communities they serve.”

So far, there have been 2358 fewer thefts this year compared to last year and property crimes, excluding fraud, mischief and arson, have decreased by nine percent since the program was launched.

“This past July, property crime in all Alberta RCMP detachments has decreased 17 percent compared to the same month last year,” said RCMP Superintendent Peter Tewfik. “It means, as of the end of July, that 648 fewer cars have been stolen. It means 366 few homes have been broken into.”

Officials say the program is working and that over 500 arrests have been made by district-level crime reduction units and more than 1600 charges have been laid since February.

“Six months later the numbers are in and the evidence is very encouraging. RCMP have recorded a noticeable difference in rural property crime,” said Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley.

“These are individuals that present a constant threat to the safety of Albertans. Our Crime Reduction units are committed to identifying and apprehending these targets,” said Tewfik.

Additional initiatives will be implemented in the next six months to further enhance the program.

Watch Chris Epp's documentary, Trespass: Alberta's Rural Crime Wave, HERE.