CALGARY -- Crossfield will soon be getting a new town hall.

Officials announced Tuesday an agreement with CIBC to buy a former bank building in the town about 50 kilometres north of Calgary, which will be converted into the new town hall.

The building, located on Railway Street, was originally built in 1924.

Under the terms of the agreement, renovation and construction work will begin immediately and the original brick facade will be kept.

"Residents of Crossfield will be gratified to know one of its heritage buildings will continue to be a feature on the town’s main street,” said Mayor Jo Tennant.

"We know that residents of Crossfield are very proud of the town’s western heritage. Our renovation of the CIBC building will ensure a very important part of that heritage won’t be lost."

The town hall is currently based out of the Crossfield United Church, where it has been for several years.