CALGARY -- The Crown prosecutor in a high-profile murder case says he will seek an adult sentence for the teen accused in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer if the 18-year-old is convicted.

At a bail hearing Tuesday, prosecutor Doug Taylor said he is opposing bail for one of the two young men charged with first-degree murder in Sgt. Andrew Harnett's death, citing public safety concerns.

Even though the younger of the accused turned 18 last week, his identity remains protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Defence lawyer Kaysi Fagan requested a publication ban, meaning details of the evidence presented during the bail hearing cannot be reported.

Police have said Harnett was hit and dragged while attempting to pull over an SUV during a traffic stop in Falconridge on New Year’s Eve.

Paramedics and fellow officers tried to revive the 37-year-old officer — a 12-year veteran of the force — but he was pronounced dead in hospital nearly an hour later.

The alleged driver and 19-year-old Amir Abdulrahman, who police allege was the passenger in the SUV, turned themselves into police on New Year’s Day.

Under Canadian law, a first-degree murder charge is automatic in the death of a police officer, but requires proof of intent for a conviction.

A bail hearing for Adulrahman is scheduled to take place in February.