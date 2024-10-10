CALGARY
Calgary

    • Crown plans to downgrade murder charge for suspect in Alberta roadside shooting

    The Calgary Courts Centre pictured in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The Calgary Courts Centre pictured in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    The Crown will be downgrading the murder charge for one of two men arrested after a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary in August. 

    Thirty-five-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner was originally charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

    But the prosecution has indicated in court Penner will now be facing trial on second-degree murder instead. 

    The second suspect, 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry, was arrested at a residence in O’Chiese First Nation last month and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder. 

    They were caught after a manhunt that began Aug. 6 following the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another who were working along a roadway in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, when a county truck was stolen from the scene. 

    The two men, who will be tried together and will be back in court Oct. 17.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

