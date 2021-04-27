CALGARY -- Finalists for the RTDNA Prairie Region Awards were announced on Tuesday and CTV News Calgary has been nominated in two categories this year.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recognizes the outstanding contributions of media organizations annually through its awards program in four regional categories; west, prairies, central and east.

Honouring the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in video, audio and digital, @RTDNA_Canada is pleased to announce the RTDNA Canada 2021 Prairie Region Award Finalists. https://t.co/uB8dXWPmks #RTDNACanada2021 — RTDNA_Canada (@RTDNA_Canada) April 27, 2021

CTV News Calgary is a finalist in the Breaking News and Enterprise categories in the Prairie region.

Breaking News (Large Market) - CTV Calgary – COVID-19 Cancellations & Closures

On March 12th, CTV News Calgary scrambled to cover breaking news on multiple fronts, all connected to the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Event cancellations and facility closures were being announced at a rapid pace and downtown office buildings began to empty out as people began to work from home. Our entire team responded quickly and explained these developments in a comprehensive, in-depth format in our 6 p.m. newscast. Our breaking news coverage included graphics relating important information on new cases and on the differences between COVID-19, cold and flu symptoms.

Enterprise - CTV Calgary – COVID-19: The Spread of Racism

CTV News Calgary's documentary, COVID-19: The Spread of Racism, explores the racism and discrimination Chinese and other Asian people experienced during the pandemic. The project took three months to produce, from idea to air date and extensive effort went into finding people who would speak on camera about their experiences. The story also aired on CTV’s W5.

Regional award winners will be announced on May 18.

For a complete list of nominees visit RTDNA Canada – 2021 Prairies Region Award Finalists.