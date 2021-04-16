CALGARY -- CTV News Calgary has been named one of five finalists for the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism for our documentary on anti-Asian racism during COVID.

CTV News Calgary's documentary, COVID-19: The Spread of Racism , is short-listed for the award and explores the racism and discrimination Chinese and other Asian people experienced during the pandemic.

"For our organization to be recognized for producing exemplary journalism on such an important topic is gratifying. Our team cares deeply about our community, and we appreciate the courage it took for people to trust us with telling their story," said Jeff Little, CTV News Calgary's director of news & public affairs.

The award is given to small and large news organizations that have a positive impact on their communities and demonstrate excellence in journalism — originality, courage, independence, accuracy, social responsibility, accountability and diversity.

"COVID-19 dominates the news and our lives, but the finalists' entries reflect the wide range of subjects that large and small news organizations addressed in great detail during the past difficult year for everyone," said jury chair Christopher Waddell, professor emeritus of the School of Journalism and Communication at Carleton University in a statement on the CJF website. "Their research and compelling investigative, explanatory and descriptive stories shed light on the many issues in communities across the country that continue to require public attention and response, even as the pandemic enters its second year."

CTV News Calgary is a finalist in the large media category along with The Globe and Mail, Montreal Gazette, Toronto Star and Winnipeg Free Press.

The winners will be announced virtually at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

View all of the finalists' story submissions on the CJF awards page.