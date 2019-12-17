CALGARY -- Drama of a different kind unfolded in the theatre at Central Memorial High School Tuesday morning, prompting a response by fire crews.

A portable light stand was left too close to a curtain, igniting it and sending smoke into the school in the city's southwest, said a fire department spokesperson.

"Fire crews encountered smoke on both levels of the school," read a release "When firefighters entered the theatre area, they found stage drapes that were glowing and creating the smokey conditions. The drapes were quickly removed and brought outside where they were extinguished."

Students were evacuated from the school for a short time as members of the Calgary Fire Department ventilated the building, but have since returned.

No injuries were reported.