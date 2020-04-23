CALGARY -- The Morley teen found guilty in the 2018 shooting of a German tourist west of Calgary does not have to serve any more jail time.

The teen, who can't be identified as he was 16 at the time of the crime, was convicted of aggravated assault and recklessly discharging a firearm into a vehicle, which seriously injured Horst Stewin.

Provincial court judge George Gaschler sentenced the Stoney Nakoda First Nation teen to 14 months in custody, seven months of supervised house arrest and 15 months probation.

Since he has already served 15 months in custody, he will be released and begin community supervision.

The judge agreed with a joint recommendation from defence lawyers Lisa Burgis Der and Balfour Der, as well as Crown prosecutor Dane Rolfe, who spoke with the judge via telephone in order to maintain physical distancing during the pandemic.

A written victim’s impact statement from Daniel Stewin, read by the Crown, outlined how the shooting continued to affect his 62-year-old father, who was left partially paralyzed.

"He is not able to live without help," the statement said, adding Stewin has difficulties remembering and communicating. It has left him jobless, caused a strain on his relationships with his family and friends, and led him to contemplate suicide.

The trial heard Stewin and his family were in the area because Stewin liked horses, and the shooting was likely a case of mistaken identity.

Judge Gaschler said though the crime was serious, the teen had fallen under the leadership of a man who gave him alcohol and methamphetamine, which he consumed the day of the shooting, and may have had a role in getting the gun.

The defence lawyers said their client faced challenges growing up in Morley. including witnessing and experiencing abuse.

"Very influenced by the people around him who were also doing drugs, using alcohol and controlling him to a large degree," said Burgis Der.

The teen appeared by CCTV and following the sentence, the judge encouraged him to rely on the support of his family, and consult with an elder.

With files from the Canadian Press