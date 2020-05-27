CALGARY -- Officials with 7-Eleven Canada are informing customers who went to a store in northwest Calgary to take precautions after an employee at the location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says a worker at one of its stores, located at 4444 16 Ave. N.W., has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and may have come into contact with others.

As a result, all customers who may have visited the store between May 18 to 27 should access Alberta Health's COVID-19 self-assessment tool.

Store staff members are also being asked to self-isolate, with pay, for the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, the store itself is also closed so it can be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

7-Eleven Canada says it has taken steps to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

"We have enhanced our standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, and increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. We have installed sneeze guards at sales counters and visual floor markers in checkout lines that reinforce social distancing, as well as limit customer traffic in stores," the company says in a release.

The affected store is expected to reopen on or before June 10.