CALGARY -- A woman was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle while cycling in a southeast neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Forest Way S.E., in the community of Forest Heights, shortly before 1 p.m. following reports a cyclist had been injured in a hit-and-run.

EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria confirms the woman was transported to hospital by ambulance in life-threatening condition. The nature of her injuries has bot been disclosed.

Police have not released a vehicle description in connection with the incident. A two-block radius was closed to traffic following the crash and members of the CPS traffic section are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.