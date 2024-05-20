CALGARY
Calgary

    • Daring skiers and boarders from around the world take to Sunshine Village for Slush Cup

    Share

    It's a Rocky Mountain tradition that's been happening for almost a century.

    Skiers and boarders got wet and wild at the 95th Slush Cup at Sunshine Village.

    Slush Cup on Victoria Day traditionally marks the final day of the ski season at Sunshine.

    Daring skiers and boarders donned some wild costumes and showed off their sometimes spectacular -- and often imperfect -- skills.

    They sped down a run, over a jump and tried to skim across a pool.

    Safety crews were on hand to fish them out safely.

    Skiers and boarders got wet and wild at the 95th Slush Cup at Sunshine Village.One hundred competitors from around the world competed for the titles of Mr. and Mrs. Slush Cup, and prizes of $1,000 and season passes.

     

    The origins of Slush Cup trace back to 1928, when two friends dared each other to ski across a patch of slush.

    Sunshine boasts that they have Canada's longest non-glacial ski season.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'

    Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News