Daring skiers and boarders from around the world take to Sunshine Village for Slush Cup

It's a Rocky Mountain tradition that's been happening for almost a century.

Skiers and boarders got wet and wild at the 95th Slush Cup at Sunshine Village.

Slush Cup on Victoria Day traditionally marks the final day of the ski season at Sunshine.

Daring skiers and boarders donned some wild costumes and showed off their sometimes spectacular -- and often imperfect -- skills.

They sped down a run, over a jump and tried to skim across a pool.

Safety crews were on hand to fish them out safely.

One hundred competitors from around the world competed for the titles of Mr. and Mrs. Slush Cup, and prizes of $1,000 and season passes.

The origins of Slush Cup trace back to 1928, when two friends dared each other to ski across a patch of slush.

Sunshine boasts that they have Canada's longest non-glacial ski season.