A tunnel near Chinook Centre that is seldom used for its designed purpose will be permanently closed after attracting nefarious activity.

The City of Calgary has notified business owners in the area that the underground pedestrian tunnel beneath Macleod Trail next to Glenmore Trail will be sealed later this month in response to safety concerns.

Bylaw and CPS officers have encountered overdoses, fires, illicit drug use and hazardous materials, including human waste, in the walkway.

On January 24, ENMAX will remove electricity to the tunnel’s lighting and ventilation system. Once complete, crews will place concrete blocks at either entrance to inhibit access to the tunnel.

Visits to the tunnel led City officials to believe the number of pedestrians who use the tunnel on a regular basis is minute.

An established overpass and the recently opened walkway to Chinook Centre provide pedestrians with alternative methods for safely crossing Macleod Trail.