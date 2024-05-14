Deadly southern Alberta highway crash kills two people

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.

The three-vehicle collision happened on Highway 519 at Range Road 255, north of Fort Macleod, at around 10:30 p.m.

RCMP say it involved three vehicles: an eastbound Honda Civic, an eastbound Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer and a westbound Dodge Ram 1500.

Emergency crews arrived to find the two people in the Honda Civic dead.

RCMP say both victims, the 31-year-old man who was driving and the 31-year-old woman in the passenger seat, were Lethbridge residents.

A third person, the driver of the westbound pickup truck, was taken to hospital in Calgary with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the eastbound pickup truck weren't injured.

RCMP say thecause of the collision is still under investigation, and haven't said if speed or alcohol are suspected to be factors.