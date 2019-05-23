

Kevin Nimmock, CTV News Calgary





The Calgary Stampede has announced its 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup, featuring a mix of artists from today and back in the day.

Death Cab for Cutie, T-Pain and Dashboard Confessional join local favourites Reuben and the Dark and Feist. Other headliners include Mother Mother, The Glorious Sons, Metric, Chromeo and Keys N Krates.

Every headliner is paired with an opening act, and there will be family-friendly performers taking to the Coke Stage during the daytime throughout the Stampede.

As always, all concerts on the Coca-Cola Stage are free with admission to the Calgary Stampede. This year, the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth runs from July 5 to 14.



2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup

Thursday, July 4

Headliner: Reuben and the Dark

Opener: Royal Canoe

Friday, July 5

Headliner: Feist

Opener: Orville Peck

Saturday, July 6

Headliner: Bishop Briggs

Opener: Dear Rouge

Sunday, July 7

Headliner: Dashboard Confessional

Opener: Moneen

Monday, July 8

Headliner: T-Pain

Opener: Lil Berete

Tuesday, July 9

Headliner: King Princess

Opener: Bülow

Wednesday, July 10

Headliner: Metric

Opener: Braids

Thursday, July 11

Headliner: Mother Mother

Opener: Bad Child

Friday, July 12

Headliner: The Glorious Sons

Opener: The Blue Stones

Saturday, July 13

Headliner: Chromeo and Keys N Krates

Opener: Grandtheft and Neon Steve

Sunday, July 14

Headliner: Death Cab for Cutie

Opener: Dizzy