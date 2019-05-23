Death Cab for Cutie, T-Pain highlight 2019 Coke Stage lineup
Ben Gibbard, of Death Cab for Cutie, performs at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
Kevin Nimmock, CTV News Calgary
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 2:41PM MDT
The Calgary Stampede has announced its 2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup, featuring a mix of artists from today and back in the day.
Death Cab for Cutie, T-Pain and Dashboard Confessional join local favourites Reuben and the Dark and Feist. Other headliners include Mother Mother, The Glorious Sons, Metric, Chromeo and Keys N Krates.
Every headliner is paired with an opening act, and there will be family-friendly performers taking to the Coke Stage during the daytime throughout the Stampede.
As always, all concerts on the Coca-Cola Stage are free with admission to the Calgary Stampede. This year, the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth runs from July 5 to 14.
2019 Coca-Cola Stage lineup
Thursday, July 4
Headliner: Reuben and the Dark
Opener: Royal Canoe
Friday, July 5
Headliner: Feist
Opener: Orville Peck
Saturday, July 6
Headliner: Bishop Briggs
Opener: Dear Rouge
Sunday, July 7
Headliner: Dashboard Confessional
Opener: Moneen
Monday, July 8
Headliner: T-Pain
Opener: Lil Berete
Tuesday, July 9
Headliner: King Princess
Opener: Bülow
Wednesday, July 10
Headliner: Metric
Opener: Braids
Thursday, July 11
Headliner: Mother Mother
Opener: Bad Child
Friday, July 12
Headliner: The Glorious Sons
Opener: The Blue Stones
Saturday, July 13
Headliner: Chromeo and Keys N Krates
Opener: Grandtheft and Neon Steve
Sunday, July 14
Headliner: Death Cab for Cutie
Opener: Dizzy