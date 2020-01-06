CALGARY -- An autopsy has confirmed the death of a man who had been found in medical distress at a shelter in Victoria Park on New Year's Day was a homicide.

Police had been dispatched to Alpha House, a detox and transitional centre in the 200 block of 15th Avenue S.E., on the evening of New Year's Eve after staff reported an assault. The emergency response was cancelled a short time later after the assault victim informed staff he was alright.

On the morning of Jan. 1, the assault victim was discovered to be in medical distress and transported by ambulance to hospital. The man, age not confirmed, died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

A routine autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the hours following the death confirmed the man's death was a homicide.

The identity of the deceased has not been released as police attempt to notify his next of kin.

Calgary Police Service officials confirm a person of interest has been identified in connection with the fatal assault. The investigation into the death continues.