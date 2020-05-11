CALGARY -- After investigators received new information, the death of former Calgary Stampeder Mike Labinjo has been deemed suspicious, police said Monday.

Labinjo was found dead in his home on Sept. 21, 2018 and the circumstances of his death was believed to be criminal in nature, police said at the time.

Family members reported many of his personal belongings were missing from his home after his death, however, and a theft investigation revealed that numerous items and sports memorabilia had been stolen.

"Most notable are two distinct football championship rings with the name "LABINJO" written on the side," Calgary police said in a statement released Monday.

Neither ring has been recovered.

Police are now asking for help to identity four suspects believed responsible for the theft of the rings.

A defensive linesman, Labinjo played for the Stamps from 2007 to 2010, winning a Grey Cup with the team in 2008.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.