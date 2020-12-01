CALGARY -- High school students in Calgary who bought a transit pass for the month of December but won't be using it because classes have moved online can get a refund, without paying an administrative fee.

Calgary Transit announced on social media the administrative fee is being waived for the return of December adult and youth monthly passes.

Passes can be returned by going to a customer service centre, or mailing it to Calgary Transit.

Refunds requested after Dec. 1 will have the value of two trips per day deducted for each day that passes. Passes mailed will go by the postmark date.

Students in Grades 7-12 in Alberta moved to online learning on Nov. 30 as part of the effort to flatten the curve around COVID-19.

All students will go on winter break on Dec. 18 and in-class learning will resume in Alberta on Jan. 11, 2021 following a week of at-home learning.

