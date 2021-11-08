Deja doc: Calgary surgeon saves 2 men with CPR, then performs their heart operations

Eric McVeigh poses in this undated handout photo. McVeigh is lucky to be alive after he collapsed while running in Calgary in August. Calgary heart surgeon Dr. Corey Adams and his wife spotted McVeigh and performed CPR on him until he was taken to hospital. Adams then performed his heart surgery days later. It's the second time it's happened to Adams who did the same thing with another man in June of 2020. (Courtesy Eric McVeigh/The Canadian Press)

