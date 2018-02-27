Members of the Calgary Fire Department battled a fire in the city’s northeast on Tuesday afternoon that left one home with extensive damage.

CFD public information officer Carol Henke confirms crews responded to a home at the intersection of 56 Street and Pineside Place N.E., in the community of Pineridge, shortly before 5:00 p.m. following reports of a fire.

Firefighters encountered an out of control blaze and focused their efforts on preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes. The fire was extinguished and crews remained on scene to ensure hotspots did not reignite.

No injuries have been reported and the person who reported the fire indicated everyone inside had escaped from the burning home.

A family member tells CTV Calgary that the home was equipped with a special elevator designed to lift and lower a teenager with muscular dystrophy who lived in the basement of the home. The teenage boy was not in the building at the time of the fire.

The home was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire and the exposed ceiling allowed the flames to move quickly throughout the structure.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed but investigators say renovation crews were not on scene when the fire broke out. CFD officials say there were no working smoke detectors inside the building.