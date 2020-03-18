CALGARY -- Diaper donations, letters to seniors and grocery deliveries are some of the ways Calgarians are helping others during the spread of COVID-19.

A Facebook page called YYC COVID-19 Volunteers had more than 10,000 members in the first three days and provides a platform to connect the people in need with those looking to help.

“It’s really heartwarming” said Eric Prangnell who co-founded the page to stir up the spirit of giving prominent in the city during the 2013 floods.

“I really witnessed the generosity and kindness of Calgarians at that time and they’re really just coming out in droves now.”

He and his wife Heather Prangnell have done several grocery deliveries themselves.

Other Calgarians are finding their own ways to help. Melissa Allan made posts online offering up the diapers and baby formula her 2 year-old son no longer needs.

“Donations to moms who are going through a hard time right now,” said Allan explaining anyone who needs the supplies can contact her through social media.

“We individually package the bags with rubber gloves and just put it out on the front step.”

She said several moms have already gotten donations but she still had some formula and diapers for babies zero to 12 months.