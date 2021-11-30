Disgraced Calgary teacher admitted abusive behaviour 15 years before charges: ATA ruling

CALGARY -

Calgary teacher Michael Gregory — who took his own life after being charged with 17 counts of sexual assault against former students earlier this year — admitted to abusive behaviour in 2006, according to an Alberta Teachers' Association disciplinary ruling.

But that information was not forwarded to Calgary police, which the ATA was not obligated to do.

Warning: this story involves sexual assault, which may be triggering to some readers

Gregory made the admissions in an agreed statement of fact submitted as part of a two-day hearing, held in March and May 2006 which resulted in his teaching licence being suspended.

In it, he admitted to "incidents of inappropriate behaviour," which included an inappropriate relationship with two female junior high school students with whom he discussed his emotional, health and marital issues.

The ruling says he "initiated and participated in frequent text messaging, e-mailing and phoning at all hours of the day and night; and speculated how it would be to have a sexual relationship with them."

Along with providing students with alcohol, he also admitted to discussing the body types of some female students and inappropriate physical contact that included throwing rocks and even a dead fish at students while on a school canoe trip, as well as wrestling students to the ground and "pounding on them to teach them a lesson."

A $40 million class action lawsuit was filed last week against the Calgary Board of Education and the estate of Michael Gregory, who taught at John Ware Junior High School between 1986 and 2006.

In February, Gregory was charged with 17 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He died by suicide days after the charges were announced by the Calgary Police Service.

Police say an additional 10 victims and 35 witnesses reached out to investigators after initial charges were made public and that the investigation against Gregory remains open.

He pleaded guilty in 2006 to two counts of unprofessional conduct and his teaching certificate was suspended for two years, one for each count.

A province-wide support system for victims of sexual assault is available in Alberta at 1-866-403-8000 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT, seven-days-a-week, in more than 200 languages, including Cree.

Read the ATA ruling below: