Documentary about Calgary gaming store to make worldwide premiere at CUFF

In the heart of Calgary’s Sunalta community, there is a massive mecca for gamers of all ages, and now the city staple is the subject of a documentary.

The Sentry Box opened its doors more than four decades ago with Gordon Johansen at the helm.

At over 13,000-square feet and with more than 100,000 items on its shelves, Johansen claims his game store is one of the largest in the world.

Johansen shares the story of his business in the movie Friendly Local Game Store, which will have its world premiere at the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) at the end of April.

The film is the brainchild of Garry Snow, a local director and producer.

Snow got his first swing at filmmaking while participating in the 48-Hour Movie Making Challenge at CUFF, which is returning to the festival this year after a hiatus.

Snow has been passionate about gaming since he received a Dungeons and Dragons game when he was 12 years old. He combines that love with his eagerness for storytelling in his debut documentary.

Friendly Local Game Store will be showcased at the festival on April 28 at the Globe Cinema.

More information, and the full lineup of films, can be found on CUFF’s website.