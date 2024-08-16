CALGARY
    • Documentary highlights pro wrestling tour that travels to remote First Nations communities

    A documentary is shedding light on a 50-year-long tradition in remote First Nations in Northern Manitoba – The Death Tour.

    The documentary, bearing the same name, follows the wrestlers who take their show to communities that are only accessible by road when the ice freezes over in the winter.

    “There’s no hotels. You’re driving 18 hours a day, putting up a ring, putting on a show, tearing it down, maybe sleeping,” Stephan Peterson, the director of the pro wrestling tour, said during an interview with CTV News Calgary’s Ian White.

    The Death Tour will be screened on Monday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Plaza Theatre.

    There will be a question-and-answer panel with some of the wrestlers and filmmakers after the Monday show.                       

