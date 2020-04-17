CALGARY -- Officials are asking for help to identify the owner of a newer-model black truck seen driving away after a German shepherd was abandoned in near freezing temperatures early Friday at the Calgary Humane Society.

A young male German shepherd was left tied to a bench about 4:30 a.m., hours before the offices were set to open.

“While we understand these are unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary Humane Society remains available for emergency situations," said Brad Nichols, senior manager of animal cruelty investigations.

"Alternatively, this dog could have been taken to a 24-hour veterinary clinic. There is never an excuse to abandon an animal. The temperature during this poor dog’s tethering was (near freezing) and there was no shelter to be sought."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455.

Nichols said anyone who is unable to care for an animal because of COVID-19 or hospitalization during the pandemic should contact the Humane Society.



