CALGARY -- A dog brought to the Calgary area after being rescued in Texas has gone missing from its foster home.

Wera — believed to be a four-year-old terrier cross — was living with a foster family in Chestermere when someone contacted them claiming to be the dog's new adoptive owners and took her.

But Calgary-based Barc's Rescue, which also operates in Cranbrook, B.C., says there was no such arrangement and they were later contacted by someone claiming to have the dog who asked for $500 to return her.

A meeting was set up for Thursday, in Calgary, however no one showed up, said Chris Sousa, volunteer transport coordinator with Barc's.

Adding to the mystery, said Sousa, is the fact the foster family is no longer cooperating with the rescue group.

Barc's has rescued around 2,000 animals since being started in 2013, said Sousa, and is entirely volunteer run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.