Dossi gives birth to baby gorilla at Calgary Zoo

The zoo population at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo grew by one Wednesday, when Dossi, the zoo's beloved 21-year-old western lowland gorilla gave birth to a healthy baby.

Mom and baby are both doing well, as is Jasiri, the zoo's 23-year-old silverback male, who is the new baby's dad.

The sex of the new baby hasn't been determined yet.

"This is Dossi’s first baby, and we are cautiously optimistic," said Jamie Dorgan, Director of Animal Care, Health and Welfare at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. "Dossi, Jasiri, the baby and the troop are all adjusting to the newest family member and the Animal Care, Health and Welfare team will be closely monitoring and supporting them every moment along the way."

The new family are resting together with the rest of the troop in the main habitat and because of that, The African Rainforest building is closed to allow the animals some privacy in order to bond with their newest member.

The building will be closed to the public until it's determined that the animals are ready for human visitors.

The zoo currently has six adult gorillas: Dossi, Jasiri, Zuri, a 25-year-old female; Kioja, a 21-year-old female; 13-year-old female Yewande and six-year-old Kimani.

The new baby is the tenth born at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. Wild gorilla populations have dropped 80 per cent over the past 30 years, because of poaching and habitat destruction due to coltan mining, which is used to produce cell phones.