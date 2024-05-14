Downtown Calgary eatery Yemeni Village ordered closed, has food handling permit suspended

A downtown Calgary eatery is apparently up for sale after being shuttered by Alberta Health Services for numerous violations.

Yemeni Village was ordered closed on May 7.

On May 10, its food handling permit was suspended.

And in the days that followed, a “for sale” sign was put up on the building.

The restaurant, located at 402 8 St. S.W., had dozens of issues identified on the May 7 closure order.

The identified issues revolve largely around sanitation and safety, as well as an inability to prove some product sources.

Mentioned in the food handling permit suspension order were previous work orders, closure orders and a compliance review hearing.

Though a "for sale" sign was put up on the building, the food handling permit suspension order does say Yemeni Village's owners can re-apply "after the 14 days suspension and once the following criteria have been met:

"Provide evidence to the satisfaction of an Alberta Health Services, executive officer that all prepared, processed and displayed food is from an approved source. Provide a list of all food suppliers and provide a copy of all the receipts/invoices for all meat products from the past six months to the executive officer;

"Clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces including all equipment used within the facility. Provide a written summary to the executive officer of all the cleaning and sanitizing activities including a complete list of all equipment that was cleaned and sanitized and the chemicals/products used to clean and sanitize;

"The product(s) that was placed on hold, must remain on hold until instructed further by the executive officer; and

"Comply fully with the closure order issued on May 7, 2024."

