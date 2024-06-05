Downward dog for a good cause: Puppy yoga class to raise funds for animal rescue

A Calgary animal rescue is hosting a dog-friendly yoga class Saturday afternoon to help raise funds.

Pawsitive Match Rescue Foundation will be offering a Puppy Yoga class at 4:30 p.m. at the North Glenmore Park Community Association, at 2231 Longridge Drive S.W.

“Join us for an hour of yoga bliss with a twist,” they say on the Pawsitive Match Facebook page.

“This yoga class combines traditional yoga with puppies’ playful energy,” it says on the Pawsitive Match website. “Playful puppies prancing from mat to mat as you move, flow and breathe."

Tickets are $40 a person with a limited amount of 55 available.

All funds raised go to the animal shelter.

“Please bring your own mat,” it adds. “We’ll supply the puppies!”

For more about Pawsitively Match, go here.

Pawsitively Match is hosting a Puppy Yoga class Saturday at the North Glenmore Park Community Association.