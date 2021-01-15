CALGARY -- Alberta Health announced a number of new COVID-19 outbreaks reported to them within the past 24 hours and some involve dozens of active cases.

During the daily update of coronavirus cases on its website, the government announced a number of new outbreaks in Alberta.

According to officials, there are 28 active cases connected to Dynamic Furniture Corp., a southeast Calgary furniture manufacturer and 17 active cases at a daycare called Mahogany Learning Centre.

Four people connected to Dynamic Furniture have recovered, officials added.

Outbreaks are called at child care settings when there are five or more cases while other locations, such as workplaces and events, are declared as outbreaks where there are 10 or more cases.

On Friday, the province announced 785 new cases of coronavirus in Alberta that were discovered through 13,575 tests.