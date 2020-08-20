CALGARY -- A 24-year-old driver was found dead a "significant distance" away from a vehicle after being ejected in a crash on the off-ramp from northbound Stoney Trail onto McKnight Blvd. N.E. on Thursday afternoon.

Calgary police said a dark-coloured Corvette was northbound on Stoney Trail when the driver lost control while exiting onto McKnight Blvd. N.E.

The driver was killed and a passenger, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

"It looks like the vehicle has rolled a couple of times," said Acting Sgt. Kevin Cullen with the CPS traffic unit. "There was certainly speed involved. People keep getting sick of hearing us saying that speed kills but unfortunately it does and this is another collision that proves that."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.