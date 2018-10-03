Police are investigating after a driver lost control and crashed into a median on Stoney Trail on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Stoney Trail, near 88th Street S.E., at about 10:30 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The driver was travelling westbound on the roadway when they lost control and crashed into the centre median.

EMS transported the driver to hospital in life threatening condition.

Police say road conditions and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

Authorities are advising people to use caution and drive to conditions.