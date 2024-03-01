Drug-impaired driver arrested in Innisfail, Alta., after ramming police vehicle

A 31-year-old man from Red Deer is facing a long list of charges after he was arrested by RCMP earlier this week.

At 1 a.m. on Feb. 27, Innisfail RCMP were contacted about a driver who was passed out inside a vehicle near a school.

Upon arrival, police discovered the vehicle was running and in gear, but the driver's foot was on the brake pedal.

"The driver eventually woke up, took his foot off the brake and immediately crashed into a police vehicle," RCMP said in a news release. "Police arrested the driver for impaired driving."

No one was injured and damage to the RCMP vehicle was limited, officials said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle discovered 40 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl and a loaded, sawed-off shotgun.

Eric Meldrum is charged with drugs and weapons charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police also said Meldrum failed a drug test and was given a sanction for driving while impaired by drugs.

Meldrum was ordered held in custody ahead of his court appearance on March 7 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer.