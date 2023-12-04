Drugs, guns and body armour seized from southwest Calgary home after shooting

Calgary police say a shooting in the community of Woodlands last month led to the seizure of almost $300,000 in illegal drugs and a handful of guns.

The shooting happened in 0 to 100 block of Woodview Terrace S.W. at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 18, leaving one man injured.

Paramedics took the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers searched the hometo make sure there were no other victims, and said during that time they saw several guns and a loaded magazine.

The following day, police executed a search warrant, seizing five guns, two full sets of body armour, a half-set of body armour, ammunition and the following drugs:

Six kilograms of fentanyl valued at approximately $208,652;

1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at approximately $36,382;

837 grams of cocaine valued at approximately $40,393;

1,607 pills of Xanax valued at approximately $8,035; and

Approximately seven kilograms of an unknown substance.

In total, the drugs had an estimated value of $293,462.

Omar El Gad, 27, is facing 27 weapons and drug-related charges.

In a Monday news release, the Calgary Police Service said addressing gun violence continues to be a priority.

"Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support," said the release.

"If you have information that could help an investigation, such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles, please contact police. Even something small can have a great impact on an investigation."

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the Woodlands shooting is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.