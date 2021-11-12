Drugs, stolen property seized in search of Lethbridge home, trailer and moving van

CALGARY -

Two Lethbridge men face charges following a search of a northside home that involved the tactical team.

Lethbridge Police Service members, including the crime suppression team, priority crimes unit and TAC, descended on a home in the 2100 block of Fifth Avenue N.on Wednesday.

Authorities at a nearby school were notified ahead of the execution of the search warrant to ensure students remained inside during the response.

According to LPS officials, the search of the home, a travel trailer and a moving van resulted in the seizure of:

8.9 grams of methamphetamine;

12.1 grams of fentanyl; and,

A "large amount" of stolen property including an E-bike and tools.

Five people were arrested on scene; three of whom were either found to be in breach of release conditions or wanted on outstanding warrants.

The other two suspects — 47-year-old Jason Bertram and 36-year-old Grant Tyler Williams — were charged in connection with the search.

Bertram, who remained in custody ahead of his Friday court appearance, was charged with:

Four counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Three counts of possession of identity documents;

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; and,

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Williams was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20, 2022. His charges include possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.