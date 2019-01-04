A fire ban is in place for the Town of Cochrane as unseasonable conditions have created extreme risk of a fire becoming out of control.

The ban, which went into effect Friday afternoon, prohibits the use of public fire pits, backyard fire pits and charcoal briquette barbecues. As of Friday afternoon, Cochrane is the only municipality in Alberta under a fire ban.

A wind warning had been in effect for Cochrane and neighbouring areas within Rocky View County on Friday but the warning concluding Friday afternoon.

For updated information on Cochrane’s fire ban visit the Town of Cochrane or Alberta Fire Bans.