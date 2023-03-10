Ducks play spoiler in beating frustrated Flames 3-1

Max Comtois had a goal and assist and John Gibson made 34 stops as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Friday night.

Brett Leason and Derek Grant, into an empty net, also scored for Anaheim (22-35-9), which improves to 5-1-2 in their last eight.

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary (29-24-13), which is winless in its last five at home (0-4-1). The Flames remain four points back of Winnipeg for the second wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference. The Jets also hold a game in hand.

The victory improves Gibson's record to 14-24-7.

Peppered with 13 shots in the third period as the Flames pressed for the tying goal, Gibson was perfect with his best stop coming with less than seven minutes remaining when he snagged a close-in shot off the stick of Tyler Toffoli after the Flames leading goal scorer was set up in the slot by Jakob Pelletier.

In a flurry earlier in the period, Gibson kicked out his left pad to make successive pad stops from in-close off Jonathan Huberdeau and then Nazem Kadri.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.